Blue-White game tickets on sale for select counties starting Oct. 10

UK Athletics announced Blue-White game tickets will go on sale for select eastern Kentucky counties on Monday, October 10.

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball program will travel to Pikeville, KY to host their annual Blue-White game at Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22.

A presale event for residents of Eastern Kentucky and UK students will begin on Oct. 10. Residents with billing zip codes in the counties listed below will have the opportunity to purchase tickets beginning Monday:

Bell

Breathitt

Clay

Floyd

Harlan

Jackson

Knott

Knox

Laurel

Lawrence

Lee

Leslie

Letcher

Magoffin

Martin

Owsley

Perry

Pike

Whitley

Wolfe

Fans within those counties may enter their zip code to gain access to the presale. Tickets will be limited to four per household.

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Tickets will be available through the Community Trust Bank Box Office at the Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase through the UK Ticket Office.

Current UK Students will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets for this event through a UK Student presale. Additional information can be found online at UKStudentTix.com.

A general public on-sale date has been set for Oct. 12. Tickets will range from $20 to $50 and there will be a $3 facility fee per ticket. Tickets may also be purchased to sponsor those affected by the floods. Patrons wishing to enable a fellow Kentuckian affected by the damage the opportunity to attend the Blue-White Game can utilize the “Sponsor Flood Victim to attend UK Blue-White Game" feature on the ticketing website to assist.

