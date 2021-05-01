Brandin Echols selected 200th overall by the NY Jets

LEX18 — Brandin Echols is officially heading to the National Football League. The former Wildcat has been selected by New York Jets in the 6th round as the 200th pick.

The defensive back played two seasons with the Wildcats after transferring to Kentucky from a junior college. He played in 24 total games for UK, including 22 straight starting assignments. Throughout his Kentucky career, Echols totaled 108 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception.

As a senior, he finished fourth on the team in tackles with 54 while adding two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception. Echols started all 11 games last season.

Echols impressed the NFL at Kentucky's Pro Day event last month, where he put up insane numbers including a 4.34 40-yard dash, an 11'4" broad jump and a 42.5 inch vertical jump.

Echols graduated from the University of Kentucky in December of 2020 with a degree in community and leadership development. He made the first-year SEC Academic Honor Roll, the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and the UK Dean's List in 2019.

