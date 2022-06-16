Watch
Breaking Barriers and Shattering Stereotypes: Judge Jennifer Coffman

This former UK cheerleader was also the first female federal judge in Kentucky
Posted at 8:02 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 20:14:58-04
Maggie Davis has the story of how Judge Jennifer Coffman went from being a UK cheerleader to becoming Kentucky's first female federal judge, and the role Title IX played along the way for both Judge Coffman and her family.

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!