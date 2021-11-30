BREAKING: Coach Mark Stoops to stay at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mark Stoops is not going anywhere, anytime soon. The current University of Kentucky football head coach has "agreed in principle" to a contract extension with the program, according to the university.

The updated contract has been agreed upon and is in the process of getting signatures. The amended terms, including salary and buyout information, will be confirmed upon completion of the contract.

"I'm excited to continue to build this program to national prominence," Stoops said. "We're on our way and I'm more confident in Kentucky football than I've ever been. Mitch [Barnhart] and I came to an agreement a week or two ago and shook hands on it Saturday afternoon. This process is a compliment to our relationship."

The contract will run through June 2028 and continues guaranteed extensions for any season with seven wins (one-year extension) or 10 wins (two-year extension). The agreement takes into account the Wildcats' current 9-3 campaign, which already had earned a one-year extension through June 2027, regardless of the outcome of UK's upcoming bowl game.

"We have been in discussion with Coach Stoops in recent weeks and are excited about his ongoing commitment to Kentucky," AD Mitch Barnhart said in a release. "Coach Stoops has done an outstanding job in building the UK football program and we look forward to continued success under his leadership."

"Our football and athletics programs have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to success for our students -- on the field and in the classroom," said UK President Eli Capilouto. "Our football program, under Coach Stoops, has only strengthened the commitment that we have as an institution to putting students first in everything that we do. We are preparing our students for lives of meaning and purpose when they leave UK, no matter what path they take."

Rumors were flying all week about Stoops and his future with the Wildcats, following speculation he may get a phone call about any one of the recent job openings around college football. Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, USC and Notre Dame have all had head coaching vacancies within the past week.

