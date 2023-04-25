Brian Craig, UK men's golf coach, resigns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — The University of Kentucky men's golf head coach, Brian Craig, has resigned to pursue other opportunities, Mitch Barnhart, the UK Athletics Director, announced Tuesday.

Craig served as head coach for 22 seasons, with a 2005 SEC Championship. The first and only league title in the sport at Kentucky.

“It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to coach the Kentucky men’s golf team for the last 22 years,” Craig said. “We have accomplished quite a few monumental achievements in that timeframe but that is absolutely not what has made it all worthwhile.







“The lifelong relationships that I have forged with my players, their families, my assistant coaches, our friends of the program and all the extraordinary people here at the University of Kentucky has enriched my life beyond what words can describe. As I leave to pursue a new path, my family and I will forever be grateful for this adventure and the memories that are permanently ingrained in my heart. Thank you, Big Blue Nation.”



- Brian Craig





UK will begin a national search for a new head coach.

“I’m grateful for Brian’s commitment to the program and his leadership of our student-athletes during his time here,” Barnhart said. “I am thankful for the accomplishments on the course and in the classroom and wish him the best in the future.”

