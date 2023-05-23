Brooklynn Miles, 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball signs to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Brooklynn Miles, a University of Tennessee transfer and the 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball winner, signed to the University of Kentucky women's basketball program on Tuesday.

The Frankfort, Kentucky native will join the program for the 2023-24 season with two years of eligibility.

“The coaching staff and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Brooklynn back home. She is a proud hometown girl, who understands the responsibility of wearing Kentucky across her chest," says Head Coach Kyra Elzy. "Not to mention, she’ll join Amiya and Maddie as a trio of Miss Kentucky Basketball honorees on one team! On the court, Brooklynn is an explosive guard, which will fit our up-tempo style of play, and she is a tenacious defender. Brooklynn has a competitive mindset, and she is ready to get to work for the upcoming season.”

Miles, a 5-4 lightning-quick guard, spent the last two seasons at Tennessee. During her time on Rocky Top, Miles played in 56 games, averaging 1.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game. She shot 40.% from the field during that timeframe, including 46.7% from the field as a sophomore in 2022-23.

Miles joins fellow Miss Kentucky Basketball winners, Amiya Jenkins and Maddie Scherr, on next season’s roster. She is the 14th Miss Kentucky Basketball winner in program history to sign with the Wildcats.

Before arriving in Knoxville, Miles was considered the 62nd-ranked player in the Class of 2021, according to World Exposure Report, and the 20th-ranked point guard in the class, according to espnW. She had a decorated career at Franklin County High School, which included being named 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball, 2021 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, and 2021 Lexington Herald-Leader Player of the Year. Those honors came after a senior season that featured 15.8 points per game, 5.4 assists per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, and 3.3 steals per game.

During her four-year FCHS career, Miles combined for 2,278 points (14.0 ppg), 624 assists (3.8 apg), 477 rebounds (2.9 RPG), and 451 steals (2.8 spg), while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. She was a four-time 11th Region All-Tournament Team selection, a three-time Coaches 11th Region Team, State Journal All-County MVP and 41st District MVP honoree, and a two-time Lexington Herald-Leader and Louisville Courier-Journal All-State First Team member.

