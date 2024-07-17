Burkes is back! UK baseball catcher returning in 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Burkes is running it back.

Kentucky baseball catcher Devin Burkes will return to Lexington for his fifth and final year of eligibility in 2025, the Wildcat announced Wednesday.

The Bradenton, Florida native is considered one of the nation’s top defensive catchers and led all Division I catchers this season in stolen bases, with 19. His leadership helped propel the Wildcats to the program's first College World Series this season. The year prior, Burkes was named Lexington Regional Most Outstanding Player for his contributions

God’s Plan⚪️🔵



O LORD, how great are thy works! And thy thoughts are very deep. Psalm 92:5

Kentucky baseball head coach Nick Mingione routinely credited Burkes for coaxing the best out of UK’s pitchers, particularly in the most critical moments.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without Devin Burkes,” Mingione said during the Super Regional. “He’s an extension of the coaching staff. He’s tough. He’s competitive. He wills our pitching staff. Devin is an amazing guy and amazing leader.”

Those qualities led to Burkes being named "Mr. Wildcat" at UK's annual CATSPY awards show this year.

In 2024, Burkes batted .239 in 60 games with 49 runs, 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 35 RBI. He had 30 walks, was hit by a team-high 17 pitches, hit six sacrifice flies and laid down seven sac bunts. Burkes had 12 multi-hit and eight multi-RBI games.

For his career, Burkes surpassed 100 career hits and now has 128 total while batting .275 with 36 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. He has a career .411 on base percentage and has stolen 30-of-37 bases.