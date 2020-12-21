Menu

Calipari: Freshman forward Cam'ron Fletcher has stepped away from the team

Darron Cummings/AP
Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 21, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky coach John Calipari said Monday that freshman forward Cam'ron Fletcher has been asked to step away from the team.

Calipari said the suspension is due to an attitude or actions that are detrimental to the team, but did not elaborate on specifics.

"It’s (Fletcher's) job to decide whether he can perform within this culture both on and off the court," Calipari said in a Tweet Monday.

Fletcher has averaged two points on nine minutes per contest this season through six games.

