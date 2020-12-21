Calipari: Freshman forward Cam'ron Fletcher has stepped away from the team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky coach John Calipari said Monday that freshman forward Cam'ron Fletcher has been asked to step away from the team.

We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated – and that goes for everyone on the team. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 21, 2020

Calipari said the suspension is due to an attitude or actions that are detrimental to the team, but did not elaborate on specifics.

"It’s (Fletcher's) job to decide whether he can perform within this culture both on and off the court," Calipari said in a Tweet Monday.

Fletcher has averaged two points on nine minutes per contest this season through six games.