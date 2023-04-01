Cason Wallace declares for the 2023 NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — The three-time SEC Freshman of the Week, Cason Wallace, has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. After an impressive freshman campaign at Kentucky, he announced the decision in a post to Twitter Saturday morning.

“Close my eyes and think about where I come from when I’m performing” 🤝🏾🫡 pic.twitter.com/JsNquDJu05 — Cason Wallace (@wallace_cason) April 1, 2023

Wallace finished his freshman season averaging 11.7 points per game, shooting 44% from the field on the year. He started in all 32 games he played in- with his biggest scoring night of 27 points, accompanied by nine assists and four steals against Florida A&M at Rupp Arena.

Wallace dished out a career-high 11 assists at Mississippi State. The 11 assists were the second-most in program history for a freshman in a true road game.

The Texas native's last game as a Wildcat came in the second round of the NCAA tournament, posting 21 points on 9-11 shooting, nine rebounds and four assists in the 75-69 loss to Kansas State.

“When NCAA tournament time came, I wanted to give everything I had. That was my last game unfortunately, but I went down swinging," Wallace said.

"Coach Calipari was always there for us; when we lost, he took the blame. He taught me that it was a privilege to play the game. Learning how to play the point guard position the whole game helped. It forced me to step up to another challenge in a new role."

UK Head Coach John Calipari gave his thoughts on Wallace's decision to declare, expressing excitement for the guard to take the next step in his career.

“Cason is a play-making guard who is going to have the opportunity to make an immediate impact at the next level,” Calipari said.

“He has good size and a tremendous feel for the game, and no situation is too big for him. He’s ready to take this step and I’m thrilled for he and his family.”

The Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team honoree finished second in the SEC in assists with an average of 4.3 per game. Wallace was also among the top five in steals per game in the conference, with an average of two per game.

Wallace was also named MVP of the London Showcase after charting a team-high 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a block, and a steal. He had a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the arc, including draining the game-clinching 3-pointer with 70 seconds to play.

