Catch the bus to watch Rhyne Howard play in Indiana

UK Athletics
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 09, 2023
The Kentucky women's basketball team is taking a road trip to Indiana to watch former UK player Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream play the Indiana Fever at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 27.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

The bus will depart Lexington at approximately noon from the Joe Craft Center and will return after the game.

This includes bus trip, box lunch, and game ticket.

