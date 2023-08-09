Catch the bus to watch Rhyne Howard play in Indiana

The Kentucky women's basketball team is taking a road trip to Indiana to watch former UK player Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream play the Indiana Fever at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 27.

The bus will depart Lexington at approximately noon from the Joe Craft Center and will return after the game.

This includes bus trip, box lunch, and game ticket.