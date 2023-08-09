Catch the bus to watch Rhyne Howard play in Indiana

The Kentucky women's basketball team is taking a road trip to Indiana to watch former UK player Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream play the Indiana Fever at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 27.
Tickets and more information can be found here.
𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗣! 🚌😺— Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) August 4, 2023
We're heading up the road to watch @howard_rhyne and the @AtlantaDream on August 27th and we want you to come with us!
Tickets and more information can be found here: https://t.co/aIPTfwyAi4 pic.twitter.com/pzRegGjL5Q
The bus will depart Lexington at approximately noon from the Joe Craft Center and will return after the game.
This includes bus trip, box lunch, and game ticket.