Cats Close Out Victory, 87-68 against Western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A sluggish start gave way to a 19-point win for the Kentucky men's basketball team Tuesday night, as the Wildcats closed out a victory over Western Kentucky, 87-68.
No. 8 Kentucky moves to 6-0 on the season, while the Hilltoppers fall to 3-3 overall.
Ahead of Tuesday's game, UK had won its first four home games by an average margin-of-victory of 37 points. A 19-point win ultimately counts the same, but the statistics pale in comparison. For example, the Wildcats drained only eight, three-pointers on the evening, good for 28 percent from deep. It also marked just the second time this season Kentucky scored fewer than 97 points, with the Toppers joining No. 7 Duke.
Western Kentucky also gave the Cats a more-physical test. Combined, there were 49 fouls called, with the teams attempting 71 total free throws. Kentucky finished 29-42 (69 percent) from the charity stripe, while WKU went 22-29.
Otega Oweh and Andrew Carr paced the Wildcats with 18 points apiece, with Carr adding 10 rebounds for a double-double outing.
The Hilltoppers led for just 1:39 of the game - never by more than three points - and yet the first half, in particular, continued to feel too close for the Cats' comfort. Although UK was able to maintain a double-figure lead for much of the first half, WKU never felt out of reach, with the home team suffering a 3-minute scoring drought mid-way through the half.
By halftime, Kentucky had stretched its lead to 12, 45-33. The Cats end the first half connecting on five of their final seven field goals before the break, while shooting 45 percent overall and 29 percent (4-14) from deep. Oweh and Carr led all scorers with nine points apiece, while Jaxson Robinson was the game's only player to have made more than a single, three-pointer (2-4).
Again, sluggish.
Turn us up, @OtegaOweh !!!— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 27, 2024
📺 - ESPNU pic.twitter.com/SdABNpeCD1
The Wildcats relied on a few runs to maintain and extend their lead, including a pair of triples by Koby Brea, a few tough baskets by Otega Oweh, and a series of made free throws by the group as a whole.
Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers were beginning to struggle with foul trouble, including starting center Babacar Faye who fouled out with more than seven minutes remaining in the game.
That's 5️⃣!— BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 27, 2024
Babacar Faye has fouled out for WKU, finishing with 16 points (5-7 FG, 6-6 FT) and 6 boards in 23 minutes. Still 7:18 to play in the game
WKU continued battling until the very end, but they'd never completely close the gap.
Kentucky finished the night with three Wildcats in double-figure scoring: Oweh, Carr and Butler.
The Wildcats will return to Rupp Arena the day after Thanksgiving, for a matchup with Georgia State. Tipoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Kentucky will hit the road for its first true road of the season next Tuesday, when the Cats travel to Clemson, South Carolina for a game against the Tigers in this year's edition of the SEC-ACC Challenge.
For more on the Wildcats, join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.