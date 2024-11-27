Cats Close Out Victory, 87-68 against Western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A sluggish start gave way to a 19-point win for the Kentucky men's basketball team Tuesday night, as the Wildcats closed out a victory over Western Kentucky, 87-68.

No. 8 Kentucky moves to 6-0 on the season, while the Hilltoppers fall to 3-3 overall.

Ahead of Tuesday's game, UK had won its first four home games by an average margin-of-victory of 37 points. A 19-point win ultimately counts the same, but the statistics pale in comparison. For example, the Wildcats drained only eight, three-pointers on the evening, good for 28 percent from deep. It also marked just the second time this season Kentucky scored fewer than 97 points, with the Toppers joining No. 7 Duke.

Western Kentucky also gave the Cats a more-physical test. Combined, there were 49 fouls called, with the teams attempting 71 total free throws. Kentucky finished 29-42 (69 percent) from the charity stripe, while WKU went 22-29.

Otega Oweh and Andrew Carr paced the Wildcats with 18 points apiece, with Carr adding 10 rebounds for a double-double outing.

The Hilltoppers led for just 1:39 of the game - never by more than three points - and yet the first half, in particular, continued to feel too close for the Cats' comfort. Although UK was able to maintain a double-figure lead for much of the first half, WKU never felt out of reach, with the home team suffering a 3-minute scoring drought mid-way through the half.

By halftime, Kentucky had stretched its lead to 12, 45-33. The Cats end the first half connecting on five of their final seven field goals before the break, while shooting 45 percent overall and 29 percent (4-14) from deep. Oweh and Carr led all scorers with nine points apiece, while Jaxson Robinson was the game's only player to have made more than a single, three-pointer (2-4).

Again, sluggish.

The Wildcats relied on a few runs to maintain and extend their lead, including a pair of triples by Koby Brea, a few tough baskets by Otega Oweh, and a series of made free throws by the group as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers were beginning to struggle with foul trouble, including starting center Babacar Faye who fouled out with more than seven minutes remaining in the game.

WKU continued battling until the very end, but they'd never completely close the gap.

Kentucky finished the night with three Wildcats in double-figure scoring: Oweh, Carr and Butler.

The Wildcats will return to Rupp Arena the day after Thanksgiving, for a matchup with Georgia State. Tipoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Kentucky will hit the road for its first true road of the season next Tuesday, when the Cats travel to Clemson, South Carolina for a game against the Tigers in this year's edition of the SEC-ACC Challenge.

