Cats' SEC season opener against South Carolina postponed due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men’s basketball game against South Carolina on Dec. 29 in Rupp Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina men’s basketball program.

The matchup was set to be Kentucky’s SEC opener.

The league has built-in make-up dates scheduled for March 5-7 in case games are postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but a make-up date has not been determined at this time.

UK Athletics said in a statement Wednesday that the health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains its top priority, and that the decision to postpone is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.