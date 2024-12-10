Cats vs. Cards Challenge: A Rivalry That Gives Back

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky vs. Louisville basketball rivalry is undoubtedly one of the best in all of college sports. Now, a new initiative by both schools will help the fanbases channel that passion off the court, for the greater good.

The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are bringing their rivalry into the community with the launch of the Cats vs. Cards Challenge. Now through Saturday, December 14, fans of both teams are encouraged to show their support in a new way — by contributing to need-based scholarships at their respective universities.

This year’s challenge builds up to the highly anticipated Kentucky vs. Louisville basketball game on Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington. As the Wildcats prepare to take on the Cardinals in this rivalry matchup, the Cats vs. Cards Challenge allows fans to rally behind their team while making a meaningful impact.

The university with the most donors by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14 will win the challenge, earning bragging rights while proving how passionate alumni and donors are about creating opportunities for students. Fans can watch the real-time progress for both universities and see which team rises to the top at their respective challenge websites.

How to Participate



Visit this link [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. Make your gift to support UK LEADS, a program designed to provide need-based scholarships to students facing financial challenges. Share your support on social media using #CatsVsCards.

This challenge is about more than rivalry — it’s about making a difference. Contributions will directly impact students who face financial barriers to higher education, enabling them to achieve their dreams at the University of Kentucky.

Track the Progress

Stay up to date on where Kentucky stands during the challenge by checking real-time results here [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. Whether you’re rooting for the Cats or the Cards, your support will make a lasting difference.