Cats Win Big on Senior Day

LEX18 — The Wildcats celebrated 25 seniors on Saturday, a group that has seen some of the best years of Kentucky football in the history of the program. They took on the New Mexico State Aggies, led by former Kentucky quarterback Doug Martin.

Kentucky dominated the first half and led 35-16 at the break. Will Levis found senior tight end, Justin Rigg, for two touchdowns. Levis picked apart the Aggies defense for 287 yards. Senior Quandre Mosely had a pick-six and Josh Ali caught a touchdown for a big senior day first half. Chris Rodriguez led the way on the ground with a touchdown of his own with 73 yards.

The game could have gotten out of hand at the half, but Kentucky's miscues led to points for the Aggies. Will Levis fumbled a snap that led to a scoop and score for New Mexico State, and Chris Rodriguez fumbled with goal to go.

In the second half, the Cats rolled, and Will Levis finished with over 400 yards passing. He's the first UK quarterback to accomplish the feat since Andre Woodson in 2007. Cat's move to 8-3 on the season, and Kentucky's next opponent will be the Louisville Cardinals on the road next Saturday.