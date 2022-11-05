Kentucky wins over Missouri, 21-17

[LEX 18] — Kentucky won the rock fight with Missouri, 21-17, the defense carried the day for the Cats but Will Levis and Dane Key came up with two touchdowns when it mattered. Kentucky moves to 6-3 on the season to become bowl eligible.

Outside of the three scoring drives Kentucky's offense struggled on the day but made the plays when

they mattered. Kentucky had less than 250 total yards of offense and punted 7 times in the game. Levis threw 3 touchdowns, two to Dane Key and one to Jordan Dingle to finish the day 12-18 for 160 yards.

The defense won the day, holding Missouri to just 232 total yards of offense and just 12 first downs. Tigers QB Brady Cook did complete 69% of his passes (18-26) but averaged less than 8 yards per completion. The Tigers also could not find their way on the ground, the managed just 89 yards on 2.6 yards per carry.

Up next for Kentucky is a home game with Vanderbilt who is winless in the conference. Commodores take on South Carolina at 7:30 tonight.

