Celebrate your birthday with the Wildcats

More information on celebrating with Kentucky volleyball, soccer and women's basketball this year
UK ATHLETICS
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ready to celebrate your birthday with the Wildcats? You're in luck! The University of Kentucky Athletics department is now offering BBN birthday parties with some of your favorite teams:

Soccer – Click here for more information on hosting your birthday party at the Bell.

Volleyball – Click here for more information on hosting your birthday party at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Women’s Basketball – Click here for more information on hosting your birthday party a Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Baseball – More information coming this Spring

Softball – More information coming this Spring

