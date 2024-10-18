LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ready to celebrate your birthday with the Wildcats? You're in luck! The University of Kentucky Athletics department is now offering BBN birthday parties with some of your favorite teams:
Soccer – Click here for more information on hosting your birthday party at the Bell.
Volleyball – Click here for more information on hosting your birthday party at Historic Memorial Coliseum.
Women’s Basketball – Click here for more information on hosting your birthday party a Historic Memorial Coliseum.
Baseball – More information coming this Spring
Softball – More information coming this Spring
Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight for more on all of your favorite Wildcats.