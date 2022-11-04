Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Centennial Cats: Kentucky tops 100 points in rout of Kentucky State

Kentucky 111 Kentucky State 53
UK BASKETBALL.jpg
UK Athletics/LEX 18
UK BASKETBALL.jpg
Posted at 9:14 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 21:18:18-04

[LEX 18] — Kentucky State scored first but it was all Wildcats after that. Kentucky defeated the Thoroughbreds 111 to 53 in the second exhibition of the season. Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 23 points, Jacob Toppin had 21 and six Wildcats scored in double figures.

The three-point shot was a difference maker in the game. Kentucky shot over 46% from behind the arc (12-26), CJ Fredrick was hot early and made 3 in the first half and it was Antonio Reeves who knocked them down late he finished 5-10 on the night.

Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe again did not play, he had said at media day the plan all along was for him to miss the exhibitions and be ready to play in time for Monday's opener against Howard. Sahvir Wheeler also sat this one out, he is dealing with a "short term" knee injury according to Coach Calipari.

Daimion Collins also did not play tonight after the recent passing of his father Ben Collins, there was a moment of silence held pregame for the Collins family.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.