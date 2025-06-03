"Champions Weekend" returns with "TBT" this July

LEXINGTON, Ky. — When "The Basketball Tournament" and "La Familia" make a return trip to Lexington this summer, they aren't only coming for the games. The team, made up primarily of former Kentucky Wildcats, will also return to the community.

"Champions Weekend" returns in 2025, running from Friday, July 11th through Sunday, July 13th. The weekend of giving will bring together former University of Kentucky athletes, local businesses, and distinguished non-profits such as AONE Allstars Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, Delta Foundation and the Police Activities League. The itinerary was released Tuesday, in partnership with "Better Lifestyle Events" and Coca-Cola Consolidated.

“I am excited to be a part of putting a weekend like this together again. Champions Weekend 2024 was amazing. Everyone from the community who attended including the athletes had such a great time interacting amongst each other. We were so thrilled to have impacted so many lives," La Familia's general manager, Twany Beckham said in a statement. "Life is all about who you can help, and I try to keep that at the forefront of everything that I do. Bringing people together to network, uplift and celebrate each other is something I will always enjoy.”

Champions Weekend is not just a celebration of athletic excellence, but a strategic alliance aimed at elevating Lexington’s socio-economic landscape.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Lexington community and to make a positive impact in the lives of others alongside our teammates and partners,” said Morris Howard, Director of Community Relations, Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Event Highlights:

1. Champions Service Project: Where Every Assist Counts

- Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

- Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

- Location: Elwood Hotel & Suites, 444 Parkway DR. Lexington, KY 40504

- FREE EVENT!

- Description: Join us for an impactful community service project, demonstrating that every assist, on and off the court, makes a difference.

2. Champions Connect: The Ultimate Networking Social

- Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

- Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

- Location: Elwood Hotel & Suites, 444 Parkway DR. Lexington, KY 40504

- FREE EVENT! Registration Required

- Description: This exclusive social event will offer a unique opportunity to network with influential figures from various industries, fostering connections that inspire community growth and collaboration.

3. Champions Basketball Camp: Creating Tomorrow's Champions Today

- Date: Saturday, July 12,, 2025

- Time: 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM

- Location: The Sports Center, 3801 Mall Rd #175 Lexington, KY 40503

- FREE EVENT! Limited Registrations Available

- Description: Youth boys and girls ages 6 - 12 will receive hands-on training from former University of Kentucky athletes, focusing on skill development and sportsmanship.

4. Champions Charity Game: Where The Court Meets Community

- Date: Saturday, July 12, 2024

- Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Doors open at 5:00pm

- Location: Tates Creek High School Gymnasium, 1111 Centre Parkway Building 1A Lexington KY 40517

- Ticket Price: $15

- Description: Witness an exciting exhibition game featuring some former University of Kentucky and local basketball stars, bringing the community together through the love of the game.

5. Champions Golf Scramble

- Date: Sunday July 13, 2025

- Time: 8:30am Start Time

- Location: University Club of Kentucky, 4850 Leestown Rd, Lexington, KY 40511

- Ticket Price: $100 per person - 18 teams of 4. Registration is available online and at the door.

- Description: Join us at the prestigious University Club of Kentucky for a day of competitive golf and an exclusive opportunity for celebrity interactions.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for all events can be purchased online at www.betterlifestyleevents.com [betterlifestyleevents.com]