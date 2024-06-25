Charity Hufnagel wins USATF High Jump Title on day four of U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Senior Charity Hufnagel is now a United States champion.

The Indiana native won her first USATF title Monday night in the high jump clearing a personal best 6’4.25”/1.94 meters. Hufnagel got the job done in stunning fashion clearing five straight heights, including her new personal best, with zero misses.

After securing the title, Hufnagel went on to attempt the Olympic standard of 6’5.50”/1.97 meters which, if cleared, would have given her a ticket to Paris. Unfortunately, she missed on all three of her attempts and will have to earn the standard at a meet elsewhere before June 30th to earn a berth on Team USA or rely on the World Athletics rankings.

Alumni Daniel Roberts (Class of 2019) ran the only track event of the evening for the Wildcats, placing fourth in the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.14. Roberts earned the automatic qualifier and will compete in Thursday’s semifinals.

Another class of 2019 alum, Micaela Hazlewood-Lewis, placed sixth in the women’s discus throw qualifier with a season-best mark of 195’0”/59.44 meters and advanced to Thursday’s final to close out day four in Eugene.

The athletes will now enjoy a two-day break before competition resumes on Thursday at 7:55 p.m. ET with Micaela Hazlewood-Lewis in the women’s discus throw final.