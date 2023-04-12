Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Chris Livingston declares for the 2023 NBA Draft

100_230301Vandy_23EJ.JPG
Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice
Chris Livingston. Kentucky loses to Vanderbilt 68-66. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
100_230301Vandy_23EJ.JPG
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 17:32:16-04

Chris Livingston has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, he made the post to Instagram Wednesday evening.

"Basketball means everything to me, and it was a dream of mine to be a part of an incredible basketball program like the University of Kentucky. Thank you to Big Blue Nation, my teammates and all the coaches and staff for your support," Livingston writes in the post.

The freshman who played in 34 games and started in 26 of them became a clutch player, making hard shots when the Cats needed them most. He had a career-high 14 points against UCLA and a career-high 15 boards at Florida.

The SEC All-Freshman Team honoree tallied seven double-figure games and two double-digit rebounding nights.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!