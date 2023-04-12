Chris Livingston declares for the 2023 NBA Draft

Chris Livingston has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, he made the post to Instagram Wednesday evening.

"Basketball means everything to me, and it was a dream of mine to be a part of an incredible basketball program like the University of Kentucky. Thank you to Big Blue Nation, my teammates and all the coaches and staff for your support," Livingston writes in the post.

The freshman who played in 34 games and started in 26 of them became a clutch player, making hard shots when the Cats needed them most. He had a career-high 14 points against UCLA and a career-high 15 boards at Florida.

The SEC All-Freshman Team honoree tallied seven double-figure games and two double-digit rebounding nights.

