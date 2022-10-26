Chris Livingston named to Julius Erving Award List

Freshman Chris Livingston has been named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award preseason watch list.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the honor on Wednesday. The award is given annually to the nation’s best small forward and named after the ABA and NBA icon and Naismith Hall of Famer.

Livingston is one of 20 candidates on the list for best small forward in college basketball. Kentucky is the only school with a total of four players on the three announced watch lists after Sahvir Wheeler was named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list, and Antonio Reeves and Cason Wallace were selected to the Jerry West Award watch list earlier this week.

Other SEC candidates on the Erving Award watch list are Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, and Arkansas’ Jordan Walsh.

Fans are encouraged to vote in each of the three rounds for the Naismith awards. In late January, all lists will be narrowed down to 10 players, and five in February. Winners will be announced at a to-be-determined date.

