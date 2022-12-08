Chris Rodriguez Jr.: Not playing in Music City Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After five years at Kentucky running back, Chris Rodriguez, Jr. will officially declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In an announcement Rodriguez posted on Thursday, he shares he is declaring and will sit out of the Music City Bowl.

"Although I'm going to sit out the bowl game to focus on my health and prepare for my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL, I'll be in the music city to support."

C-Rod recorded 20 100-yard rushing games, setting a new record for the university.

Rodriguez’s 3,644 career yards rank third on Kentucky’s all-time list behind Benny Snell (3,873) and Sonny Collins (3,835). He would have needed 230 yards to beat Snell's record. His 32 career rushing touchdowns rank second behind Snell’s 48.

