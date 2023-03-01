Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Chris Rodriguez Jr. raising money for Lupus foundation in honor of his late mother

CROD LUPUS.png
Chris Rodriguez, Jr.
CROD LUPUS.png
Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 14:57:40-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Kentucky football star Chris Rodriguez Jr. is raising money for the Lupus Foundation of America while at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Rodriguez's mother passed away suddenly in January after dealing with Lupus for years.

For every bench press Rodriguez makes at the NFL Scouting Combine, he's asking for a pledge.

Click here to donate.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community