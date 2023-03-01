Chris Rodriguez Jr. raising money for Lupus foundation in honor of his late mother

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Kentucky football star Chris Rodriguez Jr. is raising money for the Lupus Foundation of America while at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Help me raise money for @LupusOrg while at the #NFLCombine next week, in honor of my mother who passed away in January & fought a tough battle with lupus! 💜 https://t.co/Z1viOOsjmX pic.twitter.com/nVooKxXPuH — Chris Rodriguez Jr (@CROD_JR) February 24, 2023

Rodriguez's mother passed away suddenly in January after dealing with Lupus for years.

For every bench press Rodriguez makes at the NFL Scouting Combine, he's asking for a pledge.

Click here to donate.

