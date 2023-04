CJ Fredrick announced Friday he is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Fredrick attended Covington Catholic before enrolling at Iowa where he sat out his first season due to an injury. He transferred to Kentucky before the 2021-22 season but a hamstring injury kept him out for the entire season.

He was healthy enough to play during the 2022-23 season. Fredrick averaged 6.1 points in 22.2 minutes per game with 15 starts in 26 appearances. He averaged 6.1 points and 1.5 assists per game.