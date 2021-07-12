Calipari: CJ Fredrick will be ready for season after 'minor procedure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Exhale, Big Blue Nation. It seems as though CJ Fredrick's reported leg injury is nothing to worry about, at least not at the moment.

Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari tweeted Fredrick did have a "minor procedure [Monday] that needed to be done at some point before the season," but added Fredrick will be "ready to go for the season!"

.@CJ_fredrick had a minor procedure today that needed to be done at some point before the season. He and his family decided to be proactive and have it done now rather than wait. We are all happy it went well and he will be back better than ever and ready to go for the season! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 12, 2021

The former Iowa guard transferred to Kentucky this off-season, following three years with the Hawkeyes. After a redshirt year, Fredrick played in 52 games for Iowa over two seasons. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard from Cincinnati led the Big Ten Conference in 3-point shooting as a freshman, connecting on 47 of 102 attempts from long range for a 46.1 percent average. His numbers looked even better as a sophomore, when Fredrick went 36 of 76 for 47.7 percent throughout 27 games.

However, Fredrick was also limited by injuries throughout his Iowa career. As a redshirt freshman, he missed six full games with issues with his quad, foot and ankle, while limiting his playing time in a few others. During his sophomore year, Fredrick missed a portion of the back-half of the season after suffering a lower leg injury in mid-January.

Luckily for the Wildcats, it seems as though this particular procedure should only impact Fredrick and the team in the short term.