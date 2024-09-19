Club Blue announces reimagined Blue-White preseason event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Athletics name, image and likeness (NIL) partner Club Blue has announced a re-imagined Blue-White preseason event, the organization announced on Thursday.

The event, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18, will take place in Historic Memorial Coliseum, “has been transformed into an interactive fan experience,” a press release said.

Proceeds from the event benefit Club Blue. It will feature a look at both men’s and women’s basketball with Coaches Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks serving as hosts.

Giveaways, live insights from Pope and Brooks, and engagement with teams through “interactive elements” will be available for fans to experience.

“This is a different kind of event,” said UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart. “It’s more than a game—it’s an opportunity for our fans to connect with our teams in a meaningful way while also supporting our student-athletes through NIL initiatives. We are thankful to Big Blue Nation for their unwavering support as we navigate this new era of college athletics.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at http://www.clubbluenil.com/blue-white-event

A new pricing model will be introduced for this year’s event, with tickets as low as $100. As a thank-you for their support, Club Blue members will receive codes for discounted tickets.

Tickets for the event will be more limited to account for the size of Historic Memorial Coliseum, which was chosen as the venue to “offer a closer, more personal fan experience.”

According to the release, Club Blue “plays a vital role in helping Kentucky’s teams remain competitive by connecting fans with student-athletes in innovative ways.”

More information about Club Blue and the event can be found at http://www.clubbluenil.com/blue-white-event or by emailing info@clubbluenil.com

