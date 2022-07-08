Coach Calipari heading on five-stop tour across Kentucky, money raised will benefit tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari is making a five-stop tour next week as part of UK basketball's continued effort to provide relief to the victims of the December tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Calipari, in partnership with Kroger, will take part in an autograph tour and take photos with fans at the following locations:

Tuesday, July 12: Louisville

Kroger

12450 LaGrange Road

Louisville, Kentucky 40245

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Wednesday, July 13: London

Kroger

1732 West Highway 192

London, Ky 40741

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Thursday, July 14: Georgetown

Kroger

106 Marketplace Circle

Georgetown, Ky 40324

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Friday, July 15: Somerset

Kroger

50 Stonegate Center

Somerset, Ky 42501

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Saturday, July 16: Morehead

Kroger

300 Kroger Center

Morehead, Ky 40351

12:00pm - 1:30pm

Fans are allowed to bring their own item to be autographed, but a limited number of special edition posters, designed specifically for this Kroger tour, will be available on-site, free of charge.

There will be no charge for autographs or pictures, but fans are asked to consider donating a gift card that can be given to those in need in western Kentucky. Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation will also continue to accept donations that will go directly to local food banks.

Calipari is also asking Big Blue Nation for their autographs. Last season, as a tribute to his friend Joe B. Hall, Calipari carried a rolled-up program with him to the bench for every game, following Hall’s passing on January 15. This season, Calipari intends to honor Hall in the same way, but has his own program with blank pages he hopes to fill with signatures and well wishes from fans across the state, so he can bring the passion of Big Blue Nation with him onto the bench for every game. The program will be on-site at every Kroger location during Calipari's stop and fans are encouraged to sign.