Coach Calipari honors Kobe, Gigi Bryant on Mamba Day

Kentucky basketball will continue partnership with the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation
Natalia Bryant. John Calipari. Mamba Mambacita Skills Academy. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 24, 2023
John Calipari took to social media this morning to share a personal message honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

"I had the pleasure of knowing Kobe Bryant and he was everything that people said he was – a brilliant, curious mind who was relentlessly competitive and found greatness on every path he traveled."

Calipari went on to say how honored the Kentucky men's basketball team is to continue its partnership with the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation as a part of honoring Kobe and Gigi.

"As long as I am coaching, my program will celebrate #MambaDay and continue to have a #MambaMentality and #PlayGigisWay."

