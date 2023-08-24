Coach Calipari honors Kobe, Gigi Bryant on Mamba Day

John Calipari took to social media this morning to share a personal message honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant.
"I had the pleasure of knowing Kobe Bryant and he was everything that people said he was – a brilliant, curious mind who was relentlessly competitive and found greatness on every path he traveled."
As we celebrate #MambaDay today and honor the legacy of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, I want to let Vanessa, Natalia and the entire Bryant family know that we are thinking of them and that we keep them close to our hearts and in our prayers.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 24, 2023
Calipari went on to say how honored the Kentucky men's basketball team is to continue its partnership with the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation as a part of honoring Kobe and Gigi.
"As long as I am coaching, my program will celebrate #MambaDay and continue to have a #MambaMentality and #PlayGigisWay."