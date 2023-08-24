Coach Calipari honors Kobe, Gigi Bryant on Mamba Day

John Calipari took to social media this morning to share a personal message honoring Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

"I had the pleasure of knowing Kobe Bryant and he was everything that people said he was – a brilliant, curious mind who was relentlessly competitive and found greatness on every path he traveled."

As we celebrate #MambaDay today and honor the legacy of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, I want to let Vanessa, Natalia and the entire Bryant family know that we are thinking of them and that we keep them close to our hearts and in our prayers.



I had the pleasure of knowing Kobe Bryant… pic.twitter.com/DQV6VDsM4d — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 24, 2023

Calipari went on to say how honored the Kentucky men's basketball team is to continue its partnership with the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation as a part of honoring Kobe and Gigi.

"As long as I am coaching, my program will celebrate #MambaDay and continue to have a #MambaMentality and #PlayGigisWay."