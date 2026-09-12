Couch, Yeast revisit iconic 1997 touchdown that stunned Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nearly three decades later, the connection between Tim Couch and Craig Yeast remains one of the most memorable plays in Kentucky football history.

During a conversation with Keith Farmer, the former Wildcats stars reflected on the overtime touchdown that helped Kentucky upset Alabama in 1997, a victory that signaled the program's rise under coach Hal Mumme.

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