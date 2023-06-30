Crystal Kelly named Kentucky women's basketball assistant coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky women's basketball program has hired Crystal Kelly as its new assistant coach.

Kelly is a Louisville native and was named 2004 Miss Kentucky Basketball. Head coach Kyra Elzy calls her the "total package."

"She takes great pride in being a product of Kentucky, and she understands the responsibility that it holds," said Elzy. "Crystal was a talented in-state basketball player, which will benefit our program in numerous ways, but she also has had proven success in her coaching career. I have a lot of confidence in Crystal, and her contagious energy, competitive spirit and winning pedigree checks all the boxes for our program."

Kelly comes to Lexington after serving two seasons as the associate head coach at Towson (2021-23). According to UK, she helped Towson to back-to-back seasons of 20+ wins and two straight Women's National Invitation Tournament appearances.

"Returning to my home state to coach at the University of Kentucky is such a privilege and honor," Kelly said. "Coaching alongside Coach Elzy, who has mentored me for many years, is truly a full circle moment. As I step into this new role, I’m eager to build relationships with the student-athletes, collaborate with the staff and immerse myself in the unwavering passion of Big Blue Nation."

While at Kentucky, Kelly will work primarily with the post players and oversee recruiting.