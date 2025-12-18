Cutter Leftwich named UK Football's next offensive line coach

Cutter Leftwich has been announced as the offensive line coach as Will Stein continues to fill out his staff for Kentucky Football. Leftwich is another Oregon staff member following Stein to Lexington, joining Pat Biondo. Leftwich is currently Oregon’s assistant offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

“Cutter is a great addition to our staff,” Stein said. “He knows what it takes to build a tough, disciplined offensive line, and players have thrived under his leadership. I love his energy and how he pushes his players to be their best.”

Leftwich served as the Ducks' assistant offensive line coach in 2023, left for a promotion to offensive line coach at North Texas in 2024, then returned to Oregon this past season in his current role.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to coach at Kentucky and to continue working alongside Coach Stein,” Leftwich said. “This will be my fourth season working with him, and the success we’ve had together is something we’re eager to bring to the Big Blue Nation. I can’t wait to build on the rich history and tradition of outstanding offensive lines that have come through UK.”

Stein's staff now consists of:

• Joe Sloan, offensive coordinator

• Jay Bateman, defensive coordinator

• Pat Biondo, general manager

• Pete Nochta, assistant general manager

• Cutter Leftwich, offensive line coach

LEX 18

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.