LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — "Much Love BBN💙"

Daimion Collins enters the transfer portal after two seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats. The sophomore made the announcement on social media Friday morning.

Collins averaged 7.9 minutes this season, playing in 25 games and starting one. With limited minutes Collins still managed to collect 10 blocks and six steals, adding momentum to games.

He had a season-high of seven points against Arkansas in February.

