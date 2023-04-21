Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Daimion Collins enters the transfer portal

230215MissSt39_CW.JPG
Chet White
Daimion Collins. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 71-68. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
230215MissSt39_CW.JPG
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 11:32:01-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — "Much Love BBN💙"

Daimion Collins enters the transfer portal after two seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats. The sophomore made the announcement on social media Friday morning.

Collins averaged 7.9 minutes this season, playing in 25 games and starting one. With limited minutes Collins still managed to collect 10 blocks and six steals, adding momentum to games.

He had a season-high of seven points against Arkansas in February.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!