Dare Rosenthal signs UDFA deal with Atlanta Falcons

The Big Blue Wall has another member graduating into the big leagues. Offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He'll have the chance to compete for a final roster spot during spring camp.

Rosenthal spent one season at Kentucky after transferring from LSU, and he filled a vital role on the line as UK's left tackle. When he committed to the Wildcats last July, he said he chose Kentucky because it was the best opportunity to get to the next level and improve as a man off the field. After spending a year with Kentucky's storied Big Blue Wall, that decision paid off for Rosenthal.

He started in 12 of UK's 13 games at left tackle (he was unable to play in the Citrus Bowl due to injury) and was an All-SEC Third Team selection by Pro Football Focus.

On his official biography on the UK Athletics website, Rosenthal lists "don't give up, always keep pushing" as the best advice he's ever received. That mindset carried him from his hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana, to Baton Rouge, to Lexington, and now to the National Football League.