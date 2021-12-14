Darian Kinnard named First-Team All-American by the Associated Press!

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Congratulations to Darian Kinnard! The senior UK offensive tackle was named a first-team all-american by the Associated Press on Monday.

Kinnard becomes just the 15th player in school history to receive the honor. He is Kentucky's fifth first-team All-American in the last four years, but the first offensive lineman since Jervontius "Bunchy" Stallings in 2018.

He recently won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is given to the SEC's top blocker. He's just the second Wildcat player to win that award.

Kinnard led the way this season for the 22nd-ranked Cats with 30 knockdown blocks. With him leading the Big Blue Wall this season, Kentucky is averaging 431.1 yards in total offense per game.

