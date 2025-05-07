Date set for 2025 edition of Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry game

LEX 18 — It will be an early test between the Cats and the Cards on the hardwood in 2025, with the date now set for the annual rivalry game. The Wildcats will travel to Louisville for this year's matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The game's tip-off time and TV assignment will be announced at a later date.

The November game marks a change from Cats vs. Cards matchups in recent years, which have typically been played in December. November 11th is more than a month earlier on the schedule, for instance, than last year's meeting between the rivals, which was played on Saturday, December 14.

The 2025 trip to Louisville comes as the fifth officially-announced game on Kentucky's schedule for the upcoming season, joining an exhibition against Purdue on Friday, Oct. 24, a meeting with Michigan State in Madison Square Garden for the Champions Classic on Nov. 18, a trip to Nashville for the next game in the UK-Gonzaga series on Friday, Dec. 5, and a high-profile game pitting Pope against his former coach, Rick Pitino, and St. John's in the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta, on Dec. 20.

In 2025, Mark Pope and Pat Kelsey will return for their second head-to-head battle in the storied rivalry game.

Pope's Wildcats won the inaugural meeting 93-85 inside Rupp Arena, behind an incredible, 33-point showing by Kentucky point guard, Lamont Butler.

Photo by Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics

Kentucky leads the all-time series against Louisville, 40-17. The teams have met every season except one since 1983.

