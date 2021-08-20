Dates announced for Big Blue Madness, Blue-White Game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dates for the Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game have been set.

Big Blue Madness, the annual tipoff to the Kentucky men's and women’s basketball seasons, will take place on Oct. 15 in Rupp Arena at 7:00 p.m. The men's basketball Blue-White Game is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Rupp Arena at 7:00 p.m.

UK Athletics plans to operate venues at full capacity this season, including at Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game, while monitoring local and national health guidelines.

Tickets to Big Blue Madness will be free again this year but there will be no in-person public distribution at Memorial Coliseum. Ticket distribution details will be announced later. Ticket information for the Blue-White Game, the men's intrasquad scrimmage, will also be announced later.

This will be the 16th time Madness has been held in Rupp Arena. Last year's event only aired on TV for fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Complete schedules for both the men's and women's basketball teams will be announced soon.

Season ticket renewals for the 2021-22 season are now available for all men's and women's basketball season ticket holders. The renewal deadline for men's tickets is Sept. 9 and the renewal deadline for women's tickets is Sept. 16.