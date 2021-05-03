Davion Mintz declares for NBA Draft, has not hired agent

LEX18 — Davion Mintz has declared for this year's NBA Draft. He has not hired an agent at this time, so returning to Kentucky is still a possibility based on feedback he receives from league scouts in the next several weeks.

Kentucky made the announcement Monday with quotes from Davion saying: "These last two months for my family and I have been filled with a lot of reflection and a lot of personal evaluation," Mintz said. "I have spent a lot of time reflecting on this past season at Kentucky, a truly unique and unforgettable experience, while also trying to figure out what the next step is for me and my career. My ultimate dream has always been to play at the professional level. I believe at some point, whether that is now or down the road, that is where I will be. Figuring out when that time is right while weighing my love for Kentucky and thinking about the possibilities of next season has not been easy, and to be fully honest and transparent, I have not come to a decision yet of what I will ultimately do.

"However, at this point in time, I believe it is in my best interest to officially submit my name for the 2021 NBA Draft to test the waters and go through a proper evaluation period. I am looking forward to the process and I am going into this stage in the decision-making process with an open mind. I appreciate the support and honesty Coach Cal and the staff have shown me throughout this decision and I want to thank Big Blue Nation for your love and your patience as I take this next step."

Mintz came to Kentucky last season as a graduate transfer from Creighton University. He added valuable leadership both on and off the court for a young and inexperienced team. On the season, Mintz led the Wildcats in scoring with 11.5 points per game, while also adding 3.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per outing.

He emerged as Kentucky's top scoring threat and go-to option late in games during the back half of the season. By the end of the year, Mintz led UK with 56 total 3-pointers on 37.8 percent shooting. He finished strong to close out the season, averaging 16.7 points over the last six games, with 24 combined 3-pointers on 47.1 percent shooting. Mintz also served as the primary point guard for the last three games of the season, when he dished out a combined 23 assists.

Mintz went through senior day activities at the end of the regular season, along with Olivier Sarr and Riley Welch. However, the NCAA has granted all student athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Mintz has the option to return for a sixth year of college basketball and his second as a Wildcat. Both Sarr and Welch have already said they will not return to Kentucky.

Off the court, Mintz was named one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, which recognizes student-athletes who display excellence in the community, in the classroom, with their character and in competitions. He also served as one of three team captains for the basketball program last season.

