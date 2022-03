NCAA Tournament Preview Show: Davion Mintz's Second Chance at a Senior Year (3-15-22)

Davion Mintz earned a spot as a fan favorite for his 3-pointers and his hustle last season. When he came back for his "bonus year" with Kentucky basketball, he forever cemented his spot in Big Blue Nation's heart.

Maggie Davis sat down with Mintz to tell the story of his second chance at a senior year, for BBN Tonight.