Dean Hood returning to UK as director of player development

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two days after announcing his decision to retire as head football coach at Murray State, Dean Hood is returning to the profession in a different capacity, at a familiar school. Hood will rejoin the University of Kentucky football staff. This time, as UK's Director of Player Development.

“My family and I are excited to return to Big Blue Nation,” Hood said in a press release. “Being in the coaching profession we have lived in a lot of places, but when our kids are asked ‘where are you from’ they say ‘Lexington’ — it definitely feels like home to our family."

Previously, Hood served as Kentucky's special teams coordinator, from 2017-2019. He also spent time coaching the outside linebackers and the defensive backs throughout that period.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Dean Hood. The University of Kentucky football team held their annual spring game on Friday, April 14, 2014, at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

Since then, he's been with the Racers, amassing a 15-25 record during his four seasons at the helm.

“I’m extremely pleased to have Dean Hood rejoin our staff,” Mark Stoops said via press release. “When he was here previously, I grew a deep respect for him – not only as a coach on the field, but also for the way he guided and grew his players as young men. He will be a great asset to our overall program and to the personal development of our players.”

Hood was the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 2020; it was the second time he'd earned that distinction, after also earning the award as head coach of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in 2008.

"I want to personally thank Coach Hood for his leadership over the past four years and for being a positive influence on the lives of so many of our Racer student athletes," Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said in a press release on January 1st, 2024.

"I know all of Racer Nation joins me in thanking Coach Hood, his wife Crystal, his two sons, Trey and Daven, and his two daughters, Jada and Cordia, for everything they have done for our university and community, and we wish them all the best with this new endeavor."

Hood's coaching career spans nearly 40 years, and includes stints with Ohio, Wake Forest and Charlotte, in addition to his time in the Bluegrass with the Wildcats, Colonels and Racers.

There's a reunion game on Kentucky's schedule for the 2024 season, as the Cats are slated to host Murray State on Saturday, Nov. 16 inside Kroger Field.

Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football Dean Hood with punter Max Duffy, 2019.

Hood, a native of Ashtabula, Ohio, earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Ohio Wesleyan in 1986 and a master’s degree in physical education from West Virginia in 1989.

At Ohio Wesleyan, he was a three-time All-North Coast Athletic Conference selection as a defensive back. He was elected captain two seasons and was a first-team All-American as a senior. In 2001, he was inducted into the OWU Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Director of Player Development is responsible for preparing student athletes for personal, academic and athletic development success through UK's "4 for 40" program, as well as coordinating community service projects, player branding initiatives, and Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, alongside special assistant to the head coach, Eddie Gran.

#4for40 speaker series with @AnthonyMunozHOF.



Focusing on his success story being committed not just interested! pic.twitter.com/xS2s7gzbeA — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 15, 2023

“We are so honored, once again, to be part of Coach Stoops’ program which is comprised of many wonderful people. Player development has been my passion and life’s work and I am ready to build relationships with our players and help them in multiple areas of their life," Hood said.

"Coaching for 37 years has given me a unique perspective into the needs of student-athletes and coaches, who have an incredible demand on their time. I’m looking forward to the journey.”

Kentucky's previous Director of Player Development, Tim Owens, left the program earlier this year to pursue another opportunity after nearly two seasons in the position.