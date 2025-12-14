Defense and Effort win the day, Kentucky defeats Indiana 72-60

[LEX 18 — Defense and effort showed up in a big way as Kentucky defeated Indiana 72-60 for its first quad-1 victory of the season.

Kentucky got off to a slow start Saturday night in Rupp Arena, and for the second straight contest, Jaland Lowe came off the bench. He checked in with 15:21 remaining in the first half, and the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 11. It was a back-and-forth first half with a Kam Williams 3-pointer cutting the IU lead to 32-30 with 2:19 remaining in the half, but the Hoosiers closed the half on a 7-2 run to lead at the break, 39-32.

Kentucky took its first lead of the second half, 50-49, with 11:31 to play after an 8-0 run. Kentucky pushed that run to 17-2 and led 59-51 at the under-8-minute media timeout.

Mo Dioubate also played for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain and made an immediate impact for the Wildcats on his birthday, no less! He scored seven points during Kentucky's big second-half run and finished with XX for the game.

Bonus: A fan hit the half-court shot for $10,000

