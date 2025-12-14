Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
58  WX Alerts 5  Closings/Delays
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Defense and Effort win the day, Kentucky defeats Indiana 72-60

Indiana Kentucky Basketball
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Jaland Lowe (15) drives while pressured by Indiana's Conor Enright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Indiana Kentucky Basketball
Posted

[LEX 18 — Defense and effort showed up in a big way as Kentucky defeated Indiana 72-60 for its first quad-1 victory of the season.

Kentucky got off to a slow start Saturday night in Rupp Arena, and for the second straight contest, Jaland Lowe came off the bench. He checked in with 15:21 remaining in the first half, and the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 11. It was a back-and-forth first half with a Kam Williams 3-pointer cutting the IU lead to 32-30 with 2:19 remaining in the half, but the Hoosiers closed the half on a 7-2 run to lead at the break, 39-32.

Kentucky took its first lead of the second half, 50-49, with 11:31 to play after an 8-0 run. Kentucky pushed that run to 17-2 and led 59-51 at the under-8-minute media timeout.

Mo Dioubate also played for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain and made an immediate impact for the Wildcats on his birthday, no less! He scored seven points during Kentucky's big second-half run and finished with XX for the game.

Bonus: A fan hit the half-court shot for $10,000

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

For more on Kentucky Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18