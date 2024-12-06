Deone Walker declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Kentucky junior defensive lineman Deone Walker has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He's been projected as high as a top 10 pick by some analysts. He announced via his Instagram page saying in part:

"I want to start off by thanking God for this opportunity to let me play the game that I love. I want to thank Coach Stoops and all my coaches from all my years since little league football....

I'm proud to be a Wildcat and I know that I made the right choice being here since high school Say it with me one last time... Go - Big - Blue"

Walker's long list of accolades at Kentucky this season include:

• Preseason First Team All-American (Sporting News, ESPN)

• Preseason Second Team All-American (Walter Camp, Athlon, Phil Steele, USA Today)

• Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

• Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

• Outland Trophy Watch List

• Chuck Bednarik Watch List

• The Lombardi Award Watch List

• Reese’s Senior Bowl Bowl Watch List

• Preseason First Team All-SEC (Coaches, Media, Athlon and Phil Steele)