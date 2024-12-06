Watch Now
Deone Walker declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Michelle Haas Hutchins/AP
Kentucky defensive lineman Tre'vonn Rybka (90) and defensive lineman Deone Walker (0) celebrate a sack during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
Kentucky junior defensive lineman Deone Walker has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He's been projected as high as a top 10 pick by some analysts. He announced via his Instagram page saying in part:

"I want to start off by thanking God for this opportunity to let me play the game that I love. I want to thank Coach Stoops and all my coaches from all my years since little league football....
I'm proud to be a Wildcat and I know that I made the right choice being here since high school Say it with me one last time... Go - Big - Blue"

Walker's long list of accolades at Kentucky this season include:

• Preseason First Team All-American (Sporting News, ESPN)
• Preseason Second Team All-American (Walter Camp, Athlon, Phil Steele, USA Today)
• Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
• Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
• Outland Trophy Watch List
• Chuck Bednarik Watch List
• The Lombardi Award Watch List
• Reese’s Senior Bowl Bowl Watch List
• Preseason First Team All-SEC (Coaches, Media, Athlon and Phil Steele)

