DETAILS: Kentucky Men's, Women's Basketball teams move game times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to the incoming weather event, both Kentucky Men's and Women's Basketball teams have updated their game times.

The Mark Pope Wildcats will now tip off against Ole Miss Saturday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. ET in Rupp Arena. All tickets will remain valid.

Because of the winter storm expected to impact Lexington and much of the surrounding area, tipoff of the @KentuckyMBB game vs. Ole Miss on Saturday, Jan. 24 will be moved earlier by one hour to 11 a.m. ET.



The game will still be broadcast on ESPN and tickets remain valid.



As for Kenny Brooks' squad, those Wildcats will now play a day early. Saturday, Jan. 24, with a 1 p.m. ET start time in Historic Memorial Coliseum against Georgia. Tickets will remain valid. Doors open at Noon.

RESCHEDULED GAME 🚨



Our home game against Georgia has been moved one day earlier to tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. ET inside Historic Memorial Coliseum because of the expected winter storm.



Also, fans with a Kentucky-Ole Miss men’s basketball ticket can show that ticket at the women’s basketball entrances for free general admission.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 25 at Noon ET.

