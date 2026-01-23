Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DETAILS: Kentucky Men's, Women's Basketball teams move game times

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
Ethan Rand
Rupp Arena. Kentucky beat Texas 85-80. Photo by Ethan Rand |UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to the incoming weather event, both Kentucky Men's and Women's Basketball teams have updated their game times.

The Mark Pope Wildcats will now tip off against Ole Miss Saturday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. ET in Rupp Arena. All tickets will remain valid.

As for Kenny Brooks' squad, those Wildcats will now play a day early. Saturday, Jan. 24, with a 1 p.m. ET start time in Historic Memorial Coliseum against Georgia. Tickets will remain valid. Doors open at Noon.

Also, fans with a Kentucky-Ole Miss men’s basketball ticket can show that ticket at the women’s basketball entrances for free general admission.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 25 at Noon ET.

