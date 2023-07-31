Devin Leary named to Maxwell Award Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky football's Devin Leary has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch list, an annual award presented to the most outstanding player in college football.

Leary is a graduate transfer quarterback who was 17-9 as a starter and threw for 6,807 yards in four seasons at NC State. Leary also completed 568-of-944 passes for 62 touchdowns, and his 6,807 career passing yards rank sixth on NC State’s career list. His 60.2% completion mark ranks fourth.

Other players of note who made the list are Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, and Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

FULL LIST:2023 Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on November 13, 2023, while the three finalists will be unveiled on November 28, 2023. The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.