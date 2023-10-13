Devin Leary previews Kentucky vs. Missouri

Halfway point: Devin Leary one-on-one (10-11-23)

Kentucky football quarterback Devin Leary talks with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis, following the Cats' disappointing loss to Georgia to preview UK's upcoming home game vs. Missouri.

They discuss what went wrong in Athens, the focus in practice this week, what Leary can improve individually, what he's seen out of Dane Key, and his message to the fans with six games left in the regular season.

Believe it or not... There are only 6 @UKFootball games left on the regular season schedule. Here's Devin Leary's message to the #BBN ⬇️



Watch our exclusive interview with Leary on https://t.co/ennDLoTzHP now

