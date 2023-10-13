Watch Now
Devin Leary previews Kentucky vs. Missouri

Originally aired on BBN Tonight, weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Devin Leary
Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Devin Leary
Devin Leary
Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 14:46:30-04
Halfway point: Devin Leary one-on-one (10-11-23)

Kentucky football quarterback Devin Leary talks with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis, following the Cats' disappointing loss to Georgia to preview UK's upcoming home game vs. Missouri.

They discuss what went wrong in Athens, the focus in practice this week, what Leary can improve individually, what he's seen out of Dane Key, and his message to the fans with six games left in the regular season.

