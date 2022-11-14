DJ Wagner: Class of 2023 top five recruit signs to the University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — DJ Wagner has officially signed as a University of Kentucky basketball player. Wagner made the announcement via ESPN's social media platforms Monday afternoon.

Major recruiting databases 247/Sports and ESPN have him listed as the No. 1 player in the class, while he's ranked as No. 3 by to Rivals.com. The point guard is 6'2" and hails from Camden, New Jersey.

Wagner is no stranger to the Wildcat way with his older brother Kareem Watkins on the team, as well as fellow Camden native Lance Ware. Wagner's father also played for Coach John Calipari back at Memphis.

DJ had seven offers total, including UK. He chose the Cats over the University of Louisville on Monday.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.