DRAFTED: Baltimore Ravens pick Kentucky QB Devin Leary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Baltimore Ravens selected Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary Saturday afternoon.

Leary was the 218th pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his one graduate season at Kentucky, Leary threw 2,746 yards and 25 touchdowns in 209 completions for 371 attempts (56.3%). Kentucky finished 7-6 for the 2023 season.

The 2,746 yards were the ninth-highest single-season mark in Wildcat history. The 25 TD passes were the most for a UK quarterback since Andre’ Woodson in 2007.

During his four years at NC State, Leary played in 30, starting in 26 of them, and went 17-9 while a part of the Wolfpack.

Leary ended his collegiate career with 9,553 and 87 career touchdown passes and inked 25 career games with at least two touchdowns passing (17 at NC State, 8 at UK).

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.