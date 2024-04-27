Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

DRAFTED: Kentucky Football's Andru Phillips is a New York Giant

2024NFLCombine_DruPhillips_JN30.jpg
Photo By Jacob Noger | UK Football
2024 NFL Scouting Combine Media Day
Posted at 9:53 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 22:47:44-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips is now a New York Giant joining former Wildcat Wan'Dale Robinson.

Phillips was the 70th pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Phillips saw more time in his junior season, earning a starting role. He collected 33 solo tackles and 48 total tackles. He had five passes defended and 15 assists as well.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound corner totaled 82 career tackles along with 10 pass breakups and 3.0 tackles for loss.

