DRAFTED: Kentucky Football's Andru Phillips is a New York Giant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips is now a New York Giant joining former Wildcat Wan'Dale Robinson.

Phillips was the 70th pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

DRAFTED: Andru Phillips is the first Wildcat off the board in the 2024 #NFLDraft.



Round 3, 70th pick



MORE: https://t.co/ZBuNmHnXPJ pic.twitter.com/9vHuichNiK — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 27, 2024

Phillips saw more time in his junior season, earning a starting role. He collected 33 solo tackles and 48 total tackles. He had five passes defended and 15 assists as well.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound corner totaled 82 career tackles along with 10 pass breakups and 3.0 tackles for loss.

