Eric Wolford returns to Kentucky Football's offensive line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Eric Wolford returns to Kentucky Football as the offensive line coach Kentucky announced Monday. His hiring is contingent on the satisfaction of the University’s pre-employment screenings and other due diligence. In the release, head coach Mark Stoops said:

“We are excited to bring Eric Wolford back to Kentucky,” Stoops said. “Eric had a big impact in the year he spent with us and has only gained more SEC experience after working with Coach Saban and Alabama the last two seasons.

“Eric and I go way back and I’m looking forward to having him return to our program.”

Wolford served in this position at UK from December 2020 through February 2022. From 2022-23, Wolford served in the same position at SEC foe, Alabama.

While at Kentucky, Wolford assisted the Cats to a 10-3 record in 2021, coaching an o-line that included two NFL draft picks in center Luke Fortner and right tackle Darian Kinnard.

Wolford also served as the lead recruiter for first-team all-SEC defensive lineman Deone Walker.

Wolford brings 26 years of experience to the Wildcats’ offensive line, including a stint in the NFL as the San Franciso 49ers assistant offensive line coach (2015-16) and a head coaching position at Youngstown State (2010-2014). Wolford went 31-26 in his five-season run at the helm of the Penguins.

ABOUT WOLFORD

A four-year starting offensive guard at K-State under Bill Snyder, Wolford started in 34 career games. During his senior year, the Wildcats won the school's first bowl game in the 1993 Copper Bowl. After college, Wolford signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals before returning to Manhattan to embark on his coaching career.

Wolford began coaching at his alma mater, Kansas State, where he worked as a graduate assistant with the offensive line under John Latina. Wolford then spent two years as the offensive line and strength coach at Emporia State.

The Youngstown, Ohio native and his wife, Melinda, have two children, Stone and Marlee.

