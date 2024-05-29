Erin Coffel named NFCA All-American for third time in career

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Softball's Erin Coffel is the program’s first-ever three-time National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association (NFCA) All-American.

The senior shortstop was voted to the third team of the 2024 All-America roster by the NFCA for the shortstop position.

Coffel leaves Kentucky as a record holder in several significant offensive categories including becoming the new home run leader at UK with a school-record 68 long balls hit during the four-year career Coffel had. She also leaves as the Kentucky record holder in walks, runs batted in and runs batted in.

Coffel was named an NFCA All-American for the first time in the spring of 2022 after a record-setting year and followed that up with an All-American slot in 2023 after leading the NCAA in both walks and on-base percentage for the season, becoming the first player from Kentucky to lead the nation in either of those categories.

This season, Coffel was named First Team All-Southeastern Conference for the second time in a row and was also named to the All-SEC defensive team.

Kentucky Softball NFCA All-Americans

2009 – Molly Johnson (SS)

2016 – Kelsey Nunley (P)

2017 – Katie Reed (SS)

2019 – Abbey Cheek (3B)

2021 – Kayla Kowalik (C), Erin Coffel (SS)

2023 – Kayla Kowalik (C), Erin Coffel (SS)

2024 – Erin Coffel (SS)

