ESPN announces UK Football kickoff times for first three weeks

LEX 18
Posted at 3:03 PM, May 26, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — ESPN has announced the first three weeks of its 2022 college football slate, including the first three kickoff times for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats begin the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home against Miami (Ohio) before heading to Florida for the first conference game of the year on Sept. 10. UK returns home to play host to Youngstown State on Sept. 17.

Season tickets remain available at UKFootballTix.com. Kentucky football's mini-packs will go on sale June 1.

Fans will choose one game from Group A, which includes:

  • Oct. 8 vs. South Carolina
  • Oct. 15 vs. Mississippi State 

All fans will get the Nov. 26 rivalry game against Louisville from Group B.

And one game from Group C, which includes:

  • Sept. 3 vs. Miami (Ohio)
  • Sept. 17 vs. Youngstown State
  • Sept. 24 vs. Northern Illinois
  • Nov. 12 vs. Vanderbilt

A complete seating chart with pricing can be found at: ukathletics.com/flex.

DATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIME/TV
Sept. 3Miami (Ohio)Lexington7 p.m. ET -- ESPN+/SECN+ (digital)
Sept. 10at FloridaGainesville7 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Sept. 17Youngstown StateLexingtonNoon ET -- SEC Network
Sept. 24Northern IllinoisLexington 
Oct. 1at Ole MissOxford 
Oct. 8South CarolinaLexington 
Oct. 15Mississippi StateLexington 
Oct. 29at Tennessee Knoxville 
Nov. 5at MissouriColumbia 
Nov. 12Vanderbilt Lexington 
Nov. 19GeorgiaLexington 
Nov. 26Louisville Lexington 
