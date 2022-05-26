ESPN announces UK Football kickoff times for first three weeks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — ESPN has announced the first three weeks of its 2022 college football slate, including the first three kickoff times for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats begin the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home against Miami (Ohio) before heading to Florida for the first conference game of the year on Sept. 10. UK returns home to play host to Youngstown State on Sept. 17.

Season tickets remain available at UKFootballTix.com. Kentucky football's mini-packs will go on sale June 1.

Fans will choose one game from Group A, which includes:

Oct. 8 vs. South Carolina

Oct. 15 vs. Mississippi State

All fans will get the Nov. 26 rivalry game against Louisville from Group B.

And one game from Group C, which includes:

Sept. 3 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 17 vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 24 vs. Northern Illinois

Nov. 12 vs. Vanderbilt

A complete seating chart with pricing can be found at: ukathletics.com/flex.